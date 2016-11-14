PORT LOUIS Nov 14 State Bank of Mauritius
Holdings reported a 65 percent increase in pretax
profit for the first nine months of its fiscal year, helped by
higher net interest and non-interest income.
The Indian Ocean island's second-largest lender said pretax
profit in the period to end-September rose to 2.592 billion
rupees ($72.50 million) from 1.574 billion rupees a year
earlier.
The lender said this performance was mainly due to an
increase in both net interest and non-interest income of 165
million rupees and 274 million rupees, respectively.
Earnings per share rose to 7.73 rupees from 4.39 rupees.
"Credit growth to the private sector has been weak and
interest rates remain low amidst continuing high liquidity in
the economy. But with the implementation of projects and
measures announced in the recent Budget, the economy is expected
to grow at a higher rate," it said in a statement.
($1 = 35.7500 Mauritius rupees)
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa and
Louise Heavens)