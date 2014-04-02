AMSTERDAM, April 2 SBM Offshore NV,
the Dutch oil-platform leasing company, said on Wednesday an
internal investigation found "some evidence" sales agents in
Angola and Equatorial Guinea made improper payments to
government officials.
SBM Offshore said that between 2007 and 2011 it paid sales
agents around $200 million in commissions, mainly in
Equatorial Guinea ($18.8 million), Angola ($22.7 million) and
Brazil ($139.1 million).
"In respect of Angola and Equatorial Guinea, there is some
evidence that payments may have been made directly or indirectly
to government officials," SBM Offshore said in statement.
In Brazil, SBM Offshore said "there were certain red flags,
but the investigation did not find any credible evidence that
the company or the company's agent made improper payments to
government officials."
SBM Offshore's statement came after Brazil's state-run oil
company, Petrobras, said on Monday its internal
investigation found no evidence of alleged corruption or bribes
paid to Petrobras employees.
Dutch financial services company ING Groep said on
Tuesday in a research note that it expected SBM Offshore would
have to pay "a fine of as much as $200-400 million, spread over
Dutch and U.S. jurisdiction."
(Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Matt Driskill)