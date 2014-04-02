* Shares jump more than 5 percent in Amsterdam trading
By Anthony Deutsch
AMSTERDAM, April 2 Dutch oil and gas services
company SBM Offshore NV said a two-year internal
investigation had found evidence that agents in Angola and
Equatorial Guinea may have bribed government officials.
But the company said it found no evidence of such practices
in Brazil, where it does much of its business, and shares in SBM
Offshore jumped more than 5 percent on Wednesday.
An ING analyst said the company's statement held no
surprises and Rabobank said it was lowering its estimate for
expected settlement costs with Dutch and U.S. authorities by
$150 million to $350 million.
Both banks have a "buy" recommendation on SBM Offshore.
"These authorities will form their own judgment on these
issues," SBM Offshore said in a statement. "New information
could surface in the context of the review by these
authorities."
The company announced the internal investigation in April
2012 and voluntarily informed national authorities. On Wednesday
it said it "is still not in a position to estimate the ultimate
consequences, financial or otherwise, if any, of that review."
The inquiry was conducted by Paul Hastings LLP, De Brauw
Blackstone Westbroek, and PwC Forensics and looked into alleged
payments involving sales via intermediaries between 2007 and
2011.
SBM Offshore later said it may have violated anti-corruption
laws and could be subject to criminal investigation for alleged
payments of bribes to officials in African countries.
Its shares have been under pressure as investors pondered
the potential impact of the investigation on its business
prospects. It has also suffered mishaps on major projects in
Norway and Canada.
Last year, it swung to a net loss after being hit by
provisions for disputes with customers and a management
shake-up. In November, it dismissed Chief Operating Officer
Jean-Philippe Laures without giving a reason.
SBM Offshore has suffered losses of more than $1.4 billion
since 2011 on the failed Yme platform project, developed for oil
firms Talisman Energy and Lotos off the Norwegian coast. It was
forced to scrap dividend payments for three years running.
RED FLAGS
The company's shares rose 5.3 percent on Wednesday but are
still down nearly 11 percent this year.
"In our view, SBM is a high-risk investment," Rabobank
analyst Michel Aupers wrote in a note on Wednesday, citing the
unknown size and timeframe for a settlement of any bribery
charges and the possible impact on future orders.
ING said SBM Offshore "has taken remedial actions and in our
view it has now become one of the most ethical firms in this
industry".
But the bank said it was disappointed that the company did
not say anything about fines after the investigation.
SBM Offshore said on Wednesday that between 2007 and 2011 it
had paid sales agents around $200 million in commissions, mainly
in Equatorial Guinea, Angola and Brazil.
"In respect of Angola and Equatorial Guinea, there is some
evidence that payments may have been made directly or indirectly
to government officials," SBM Offshore said in the statement.
In Brazil, SBM Offshore said, "there were certain red flags,
but the investigation did not find any credible evidence that
the company or the company's agent made improper payments to
government officials".
The announcement came after Brazil's state-run oil company,
Petrobras, said on Monday its own internal
investigation found no evidence of alleged corruption or bribes
paid to Petrobras employees.
The company, whose main area of business is floating,
production, storage and offloading platforms, has been growing
rapidly in Brazil, where it has billions of dollars of long-term
contracts with Petrobras.
Since opening its Brazilian office in 2008 in Rio de
Janeiro, SBM has identified the country as a leading growth
market, increasing its staff there from 4 to 220.
(Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; editing by Matt Driskill and Tom
Pfeiffer)