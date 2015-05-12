PORT LOUIS May 12 SBM Holdings, Mauritius' second-largest lender, said on Tuesday pretax profit rose 4.7 percent in its first quarter, driven by higher fee and commission income.

SBM said pretax profit in the three months to March 31 was 734 million rupees ($21.04 million).

It said earnings per share fell to 2.19 rupees from 2.28 rupees a year earlier due to higher tax expense. Shares in SBM were unchanged at 0.93 rupees.

The bank said the outlook for the domestic economy looked positive given encouraging growth, including a rise in tourist arrivals, and national initiatives to stimulate businesses, especially small and medium enterprises.

"Demand for credit could be supported by an improvement in general business activity levels during the second half of the year," the bank said in a statement.

SBM Group said it is actively diversifying its revenue stream by expanding beyond Mauritian borders in the east African regions without giving details. ($1 = 34.8800 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Edith Honan and Susan Thomas)