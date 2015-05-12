BRIEF-Hastings Investco sells 35 mln shares in Hastings -bookrunner
* Says Hastings Investco Ltd has agreed to sell an aggregate of 35 million ordinary shares in Hastings Group Holdings Plc , at a price of 300.5 pence per share
PORT LOUIS May 12 SBM Holdings, Mauritius' second-largest lender, said on Tuesday pretax profit rose 4.7 percent in its first quarter, driven by higher fee and commission income.
SBM said pretax profit in the three months to March 31 was 734 million rupees ($21.04 million).
It said earnings per share fell to 2.19 rupees from 2.28 rupees a year earlier due to higher tax expense. Shares in SBM were unchanged at 0.93 rupees.
The bank said the outlook for the domestic economy looked positive given encouraging growth, including a rise in tourist arrivals, and national initiatives to stimulate businesses, especially small and medium enterprises.
"Demand for credit could be supported by an improvement in general business activity levels during the second half of the year," the bank said in a statement.
SBM Group said it is actively diversifying its revenue stream by expanding beyond Mauritian borders in the east African regions without giving details. ($1 = 34.8800 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Edith Honan and Susan Thomas)
TOKYO, May 9 Policymakers must seek ways to put the wall of money printed by central banks to better use to foster growth, such as prompting financial institutions to lend more to innovative industries with potential, Japan's top financial regulator said on Tuesday.