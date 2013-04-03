AMSTERDAM, April 3 Dutch maritime engineering
group SBM Offshore said on Wednesday it might have
violated anti-corruption laws and could be subject to criminal
investigation for alleged payments of bribes to officials in
African countries.
Last year the company started investigating alleged payments
involving sales via intermediaries between 2007 and 2011.
Dutch and U.S. prosecutors have been informed, but a company
spokeswoman said on Wednesday she was not aware that any
criminal proceedings have been launched. The spokeswoman also
declined to comment on which countries were involved.
SBM Offshore disclosed the possibility of criminal
investigations in a 205-page prospectus for its rights issue,
which is intended to finance costs related to a dispute over its
abandoned Norwegian gas platform, Yme.
"The company may have violated anti-corruption laws, which,
if true could harm the company's reputation, reduce its revenue
and profit, and result in monetary penalties, criminal and civil
sanctions and other remedies," SBM said in the prospectus.
SBM Offshore made no mention of possible criminal
prosecution when it gave an update to investors and journalists
on March 28.
A "failure to comply with laws and regulations to which the
group is subject may lead to disciplinary, administrative, civil
and/or criminal enforcement actions," SBM Offshore said in its
prospectus.
SBM shares were down 2.72 percent at 1526 GMT.
SBM Offshore told journalists and investors last week
initial investigations had shown "substantial payments" had been
made by third parties working for SBM Offshore.
It declined at the time to provide further details, citing
ongoing investigations.
SBM Offshore has been forced to take $1.4 billion in charges
and costs related to Yme over the past three years, leading to a
shake-up of its management and hefty losses.
