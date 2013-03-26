AMSTERDAM, March 26 Dutch maritime services company SBM Offshore said on Tuesday it and its partners had won a $3.5 billion contract from Brazilian oil company Petrobras to build two oil platforms.

SBM Offshore and its partners, including Brazil's Queiroz Galvao Oil & Gas SA, will work in a joint venture to deliver two so-called floating, production, storage and offloading platforms (FPSOs) in 2015 and 2016, SBM Offshore said in a statement.