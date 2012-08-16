(Corrects day in first paragraph, Thursday not Wednesday)

AMSTERDAM Aug 16 SBM Offshore, the Dutch maritime oil and gas engineer, posted net profit of $158 million on Thursday, slightly missing markets forecasts for the first half of 2012.

Sales for the period were $1.7 billion. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected net profit of $170 million on sales of $1.8 billion. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch)