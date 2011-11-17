* 9-month sales of $2.201 bln vs $2.295 bln in Reuters poll

* Orders of $15.7 bln at end Sept, up 53 pct from year ago

* Reiterates sees 2011 net result of breakeven

* Reiterates FY sales seen up 5 pct from 2010 level (Adds CEO quote, background)

AMSTERDAM, Nov 17 Dutch-listed maritime oil and gas engineer SBM Offshore reported slightly lower-than-expected nine-month revenue on Thursday and stuck to its full-year forecast that it would break even after taking an impairment charge.

SBM Offshore said nine-month sales were $2.201 billion, while analysts in a Reuters poll had expected $2.295 billion.

The world's largest supplier of floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) platforms shocked investors in July when it announced a $450 million impairment charge, resulting in a first-half operating loss and a shake-up at the top, with chief operating officer Bruno Chabas due to take over from Tony Mace as chief executive.

The charge resulted from a row with two clients, Canada's Encana, which is working on the Deep Panuke gas project off the coast of Nova Scotia, and Talisman Energy, which is developing the Yme oilfield offshore Norway.

SBM Offshore gave an upbeat outlook for the sector in its third-quarter trading update.

"The recent difficulties in the financial markets have not been seen to affect the market for the company's products and services and demand remains buoyant with continuing high level of bidding activity," SBM Offshore said in a statement.

It said its order portfolio now exceeded $15 billion, thanks to the addition of two new major FPSO projects and two large turret mooring systems this year, adding it was "optimistic for further order intake in 2011 and beyond". (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Gilbert Kreijger and David Holmes)