* Warns of possible improper sales practices
* Appoints new governance and compliance officer
* Shares drop more than 4 percent
AMSTERDAM, April 10 Dutch maritime oil and gas
engineer SBM Offshore, which recently posted losses
arising from disputes with clients, on Tuesday warned it had
found evidence of possibly "improper" sales practices involving
third parties.
SBM Offshore said last year its management board launched a
review of the company's compliance procedures, including
anti-corruption guidelines, and their implementation.
"As part of this review, the company has recently become
aware of certain sales practices involving third parties which
may have been improper," SBM Offshore said in a statement.
"Outside counsel and forensic accountants, reporting to both
the Management and Supervisory Boards, have been engaged to
investigate these practices thoroughly."
The news sent SBM's shares more than 4 percent lower early
on Tuesday.
SBM Offshore said it has taken the necessary steps to
terminate any such practices and has disclosed its internal
investigation to the appropriate authorities.
A spokesman for the company declined to comment on the
nature of the possible offences.
It said it was taking remedial action to enhance its
compliance programme, and announced the appointment Sietze
Hepkema as chief governance and compliance officer on the
management board, subject to shareholders' approval.
Hepkema, who has been a partner with Allen & Overy, has
specialised in international corporate law, with a particular
focus on corporate governance and corporate finance, the company
said.
SBM took impairments last year resulting from disputes with
Canadian group Encana, which is working on the Deep
Panuke gas project off the coast of Nova Scotia, and Talisman
Energy, which is developing the Yme oilfield off
Norway.
Those losses prompted a bigger-than-expected net loss for
2011, forced the firm to scrap its dividend and prompted a
management shake-up, with the appointment of a new chief
executive and a new chief financial officers.