AMSTERDAM Feb 7 SBM Offshore shares
plunged on Friday after media reports raised fresh concerns
about allegations of corrupt payments by the Dutch maritime
engineering group, which some analysts said raised the prospect
of hefty fines against the company.
The group declined to comment on the specific allegations in
Dutch business magazine Quote and on the group's Wikipedia page.
Asked about the allegations, Head of Investor Relations Nicolas
Robert said: "We are unable to comment on the specifics of what
has been published, the names, numbers, countries."
He said this was because of an investigation into the
alleged payments which the company had already announced.
SBM Offshore said in 2012 it had started investigating
alleged payments involving sales via intermediaries between 2007
and 2011.
It later disclosed it might have violated anti-corruption
laws and could be subject to criminal investigation for alleged
payments of bribes to officials in African countries.
SBM Offshore has also said the investigation centres around
potentially improper sales practices in two countries in Africa,
and in one other country outside Africa, but said it was not
possible to give more information or an estimate of the
potential outcome.
Robert repeated that stance, saying: "We've never provided
any sort of guidance on the potential liability related to the
investigation and we have not taken a provision in our
accounts."
ONGOING INVESTIGATION
It an earlier statement, the company referred to the
Wikipedia allegations saying: "Since the investigation is still
ongoing, SBM Offshore cannot comment on its contents, however it
is safe to note that it is partial, taken out of context and to
the extent factually correct, is outdated.
"As such, it is not representative of the facts as the
company understood them then, or understands them now," the
statement said.
It said its own investigation was being conducted by outside
counsel and forensic accountants, "which has been publicly
disclosed and of which the competent authorities and investors
have been informed by the company for over 18 months."
ING analyst Quirijn Mulder said in a research note the
allegations pointed to a far more serious problem than
previously believed, prompting ING to remove SBM Offshore from
its Benelux favourites list.
"The implications are larger than many, ING included, had
expected and could eventually have a bigger impact than
considered thus far," Mulder said.
"Our overall estimate of a $100-150 million charge for one
African country is too low and even our worst case of $400
million might be too low."
SBM Offshore shares were down more than 16 percent by 1139
GMT and hit their lowest level in about 11 months.
SBM Offshore has been hit by a steady stream of bad news
over the past two years, including heavy losses and a management
shake-up.
($1 = 0.7353 euros)
(Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by David Holmes)