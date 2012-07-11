AMSTERDAM, July 11 A platform used by Talisman
Energy for the Yme oilfield off Norway and which Dutch
maritime oil and gas engineer SBM Offshore was working
on, has been evacuated, Petroleum Safety Authority Norway said
in a statement to ANP-Reuters.
Shares in SBM Offshore fell more than 6 percent on Wednesday
on reports the platform had been evacuated. SBM Offshore, which
did not respond immediately to requests for comment, has already
taken charges for its work at the Yme platform due to cost
overruns.
"I can confirm that Talisman yesterday decided to move all
personnel from Yme facility," the safety authority told
ANP-Reuters in an email.
"Talisman has informed us that this was done as a
precautionary action, while awaiting the necessary documentation
of the safety situation on Yme."
Talisman Energy was not immediately available to comment.
(Reporting by Sara Webb; editing Gilbert Kreijger)