Dec 11 SBM Offshore NV
* SBM Offshore announces restructuring and establishment of
new headquarters
* Capacity requirements have been reviewed with objective of
creating a productive environment for performing teams and
maintaining our core competencies and technological edge
* Is in process of releasing approx 600 contractor staff and
an equal number of permanent staff, totalling approximately
1,200 positions worldwide, over period 2014 and 2015.
* Workforce reduction plans will vary by country, based on
local legal requirements and in close consultation with work
councils and employee representatives, as appropriate
* Total redundancy costs of US$25 million are expected, of
which US$17 million will be recorded in 2014 and a further US$8
million in 2015.
* Restructuring is expected to generate annualized savings
of approximately US$40 million relating to company employees
only
