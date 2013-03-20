* Q4 orders fall 30 pct to 85 mln eur
VIENNA, March 20 Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield
Equipment AG reported a 30 percent drop in
fourth-quarter orders as customers repaired tools instead of
buying new, sending its shares lower.
The Austrian company posted orders of 85 million euros ($110
million) for the quarter to end-December, much lower than
analysts had expected, and also disappointed the market on
Wednesday with a smaller-than-hoped-for dividend hike.
Schoeller-Bleckmann (SBO) shares fell 3.5 percent by 1230
GMT, underperforming a 0.7 percent rise in the Austrian
benchmark ATX index.
"In sum, Q4 numbers in line with prelims but dividends
slightly disappointing and most importantly, newly reported Q4
orders very weak," Deutsche Bank analysts wrote in a note.
SBO Chief Executive Gerald Grohmann told a news conference
he expected demand to improve from the second quarter, or the
third quarter at the latest.
He said the high-precision equipment maker would benefit
from the increasing complexity of extracting oil and gas from
newly discovered fields, including ultra-deepwater wells and
shale gas and oil.
The Austrian group had in January posted preliminary figures
showing record 2012 sales and profit.
On Wednesday, it said it would raise its dividend by a
quarter to 1.50 euros per share.
