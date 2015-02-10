STOCKHOLM Feb 10 Swedish hygiene products firm
SCA said on Tuesday Chief Executive Jan Johansson
would step down and be replaced by the head of its European
consumer goods unit.
SCA has been in the spotlight over media allegations of
extravagant spending by management on foreign travel and on
hunting trips in northern Sweden. Last month a public prosecutor
launched a preliminary investigation into the allegations
against SCA.
SCA's board said in a statement it had no new information
related to ongoing audits and that it had continued confidence
in Johansson.
He will be replaced by Magnus Groth, currently head of SCA's
Business Unit Consumer Goods Europe.
