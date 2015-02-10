(Adds comments by Johansson, background)
STOCKHOLM Feb 10 Swedish hygiene products firm
SCA said on Tuesday Chief Executive Jan Johansson
would step down as a preliminary investigation by a public
prosecutor distracted him from focussing on the business.
He will be replaced by the head of the company's European
consumer goods unit.
SCA has been in the spotlight over media allegations of
extravagant spending by management on foreign travel and on
hunting trips in northern Sweden. Last month a public prosecutor
launched a preliminary investigation into the allegations
against.
"The last months I have spent a large part of my time on the
ongoing audits related to SCA," Johansson said in a statement.
"A preliminary investigation has also started, which means
that the ability to focus on the business has been further
reduced."
SCA's board said in a statement it had no new information
related to the audits and that it had continued confidence in
Johansson.
He will be replaced by Magnus Groth, head of SCA's Business
Unit Consumer Goods Europe, who will take over on March 1.
Johansson is the second casualty of the scandal. Late last
month, SCA Chairman Sverker Martin-Lof quit his post and all his
other board positions, including that of chairman of
Industrivarden.
Industrivarden is one of Sweden's most powerful investment
groups with large holdings in a number of top firms including
truck maker Volvo, telecom gear maker Ericsson
and engineering firm Sandvik among others.
Corporate excess is frowned on in egalitarian Sweden and the
allegations against SCA have been front-page news.
In the latest of a string of revelations, daily Svenska
Dagbladet reported late in January that Johansson and his
daughter had used SCA's corporate jet to fly to the soccer World
Cup in Brazil last year.
Johansson told the paper the purpose of the trip included
reviewing strategic expansion options.
The paper had earlier reported that SCA built luxury hunting
lodges in northern Sweden for the use of company executives.
It said chefs were flown in for lavish dinners, a corporate
jet was sent back empty to Stockholm to pick up a forgotten
wallet and hunting dogs were ferried in by helicopters.
SCA said in January it had changed its policy regarding the
use of company planes.
Sweden's financial services watchdog has launched a probe
into whether the chief executive of Nordea, the
region's biggest bank, acted improperly by accepting hunting
trips organised by SCA.
