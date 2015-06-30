(Corrects in 2nd paragraph to "could" from "will"; and in 11th paragraph to "first-quarter level was very high", from "but probably below the 6 percent")

By Anna Ringstrom

STOCKHOLM, June 29 Swedish hygiene products maker SCA plans to focus on fewer emerging markets including China, India, Russia and Brazil, and pull out of others, its new chief executive told Reuters as he laid out his strategy for the company.

The quest to maximise profitability could also see the firm issue a margin target later this year, the first time it has done so, said Magnus Groth, who took on the job in March after a spending scandal led to the resignation of its CEO and chairman.

The world's third-largest tissue maker and the leader in incontinence care has the bulk of its business in Europe and is pushing to increase the proportion of group sales from emerging markets.

"We will do fewer but bigger investments, in other words concentrate our growth in emerging markets towards a smaller number of countries but where we say 'here we're playing long-term to win'," Groth said in an interview.

SCA, which also makes baby diapers and feminine care products, is currently present in around 100 countries. Groth did not say which markets it could exit - saying that this was still being assessed - but said the new strategy would include focusing on China, Russia, Brazil and India.

"Will we be able to boost margins in the next one or two years? If we don't think we can we should maybe focus instead on the markets where we have strong positions and where we are doing well," he said.

Some countries could become export markets instead of SCA having its own production and sales organisation there, he added.

Emerging markets currently account for just under a third of group sales.

The focus on fewer emerging markets could further support SCA's profit margins, which analysts already expect to be boosted by planned tissue price hikes and easing input costs.

The CEO said he aimed to issue the new profit margin target late this year in addition to existing goals.

Groth predicted organic local-currency sales growth this year would be above the 3 percent in 2014, adding the first-quarter level was very high.

"We can do better growth than last year, organic and excluding currency effects. But 6 percent is very high," he said.

The CEO, who joined SCA in 2011, said he aimed to restore confidence in SCA following the media storm over extravagant use of company jets and lavish hunting trips. Leaders of the company, which has undergone large restructuring programmes, must act as role models concerning spending, he said.

"Setting the tone starts from the top of course. We've worked hard with cost efficiencies in recent years, and that has to apply also to us at management level." (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Pravin Char)