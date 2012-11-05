* Announces programme to cut 300 mln euros from costs
STOCKHOLM, Nov 5 Swedish hygiene and paper
products maker SCA is to cut jobs, affecting 1,500
people, as part of a move to reduce annual costs by around 300
million euros ($385 million).
Over the past couple of years, SCA has restructured and
focused on hygiene products such as nappies and incontinence
pads. It sold a packaging unit and bought Georgia-Pacific's
European tissue operations.
SCA said on Monday integrating that acquisition was on track
to produce annual synergies of 125 million euros, while an
ongoing programme efficiency programme to cut annual costs by 80
million euros was also on target.
However, the rival to Kimberly-Clark Corp and
Procter & Gamble said new measures, due to take full
effect by 2015, were necessary to boost profitability in its
Tissue and Personal Care units, which account for around 80
percent of sales.
"About 1,500 employees are affected and costs are expected
to be some 100 million euros," chief executive Jan Johansson
said in a statement ahead of the company's capital markets day.
SCA said it would stick to its goal of a return of 13
percent on capital employed (ROCE) over a business cycle and
raise the target for its tissue operations to a ROCE of 15
percent, from 13 percent.
In Forest Products, the target has been changed to top
quartile in its sector from 11 percent.
($1 = 0.7785 euro)
(Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Dan Lalor)