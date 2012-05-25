Defensives drive European shares after UK election upset
LONDON, June 9 European shares rose in early deals on Friday as investors sought safety in defensive stocks after a shock UK election looked set to throw Britain into fresh political turmoil.
BRUSSELS May 25 British packaging company DS Smith won EU regulatory approval on Friday to buy the recycled packaging operations of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA) for 1.6 billion euros ($2.01 billion), after agreeing to sell three facilities.
DS Smith unveiled the deal in January, saying the takeover would give it a footprint across northern Europe and the Nordic area, where its main consumer goods customers such as Nestle , Kraft and Unilever already operate.
DS Smith will sell a number of production plants in Britain and France to address regulatory concerns that the deal may hurt rivals in those countries, the European Commission said in a statement.
"The commitments offered by the merging parties ensure that (corrugated packaging) will continue to be available at cost-effective prices in the internal market," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquín Almunia said.
OSLO, June 9 Qatar's Qatalum aluminium plant has found new sea routes to export its metal following a diplomatic row with neighbours that had blocked shipments, Norway's Norsk Hydro, which owns 50 percent of the facility, told Reuters on Friday.