STOCKHOLM Oct 18 Swedish hygiene and paper
products maker SCA posted third-quarter pretax profit
above market expectations on Thursday and said its hygiene
operations were showing favorable growth and earnings
performance.
For its forest products, weak demand, low prices and a
strengthened Swedish krona had a negative impact on
profitability, SCA said.
Pretax profit at Europe's biggest manufacturer of hygiene
products such as tissues and diapers was 930 million crowns
($140.95 million) against a mean forecast for 777 million in a
Reuters poll of analysts and a year-earlier 1.5 billion.
Excluding items affecting comparability, pretax profit was
1.96 billion crowns.
($1 = 6.5980 Swedish crowns)
