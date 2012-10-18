STOCKHOLM Oct 18 Swedish hygiene and paper products maker SCA posted third-quarter pretax profit above market expectations on Thursday and said its hygiene operations were showing favorable growth and earnings performance.

For its forest products, weak demand, low prices and a strengthened Swedish krona had a negative impact on profitability, SCA said.

Pretax profit at Europe's biggest manufacturer of hygiene products such as tissues and diapers was 930 million crowns ($140.95 million) against a mean forecast for 777 million in a Reuters poll of analysts and a year-earlier 1.5 billion.

Excluding items affecting comparability, pretax profit was 1.96 billion crowns.

($1 = 6.5980 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)