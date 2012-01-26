* EBIT before restructuring costs 2.53 bln SEK, matching consensus

* CEO says demand not hit by global economic uncertainty

* CEO says no plans to sell paper business

* Shares up 3.1 percent (Adds CEO, analyst comments, share price)

By Anna Ringstrom and Christopher Jungstedt

STOCKHOLM, Jan 26 Swedish hygiene and paper products maker SCA is still seeing good demand for key hygiene products, it said when posting quarterly core profit that met expectations on the back of price hikes and cost cuts.

Uncertainty about the global economy has not hit demand for products that range from tissues and baby and incontinence diapers to corrugated cardboard and publication papers, chief executive Jan Johansson told reporters on Thursday.

SCA, which has in recent years aimed to repositon itself as a hygiene goods group, last week announced the sale of its packaging unit to British company DS Smith in a 1.6 billion euro ($2.1 billion) deal.

After the deal, hygiene products -- less cyclical than paper and other wood-based products, and for which demand is seen growing steadily -- will make up 80 percent of its business.

"Continued good demand is expected for SCA's hygiene operations," SCA said.

In October, the group said it planned to cut its workforce by 4 percent, given the uncertain global economic outlook.

Operating profit, before restructuring and other one-off charges, fell 2 percent in the fourth quarter to 2.53 billion Swedish crowns ($371 million), compared with a forecast for 2.52 billion in a Reuters poll.

Non-recurring charges totalled 5.3 billion crowns, compared with a forecast for 5.2 billion.

Edvard Lenner, an analyst at Pareto Ohman, said the report looked good overall, and the positive demand outlook for hygiene products was a great positive.

"Focus is of course on the hygiene business. There, a fairly substantial increase in margins in both Tissue and Personal Care is a very good surprise. They are helped by last summer's price hikes and by the fact raw material costs have eased."

SCA raised its dividend 5 percent to 4.20 crowns.

Its shares were up 3.1 at 1350 GMT, in line with the wider market in Stockholm.

SCA, a rival to Kimberly-Clark Corp and Procter & Gamble and Europe's no.3 diaper maker, in November made an offer for Georgia-Pacific's European tissue operations. It wants to make more hygiene acquisitions, mainly in emerging markets.

Johansson dismissed market talk it was mulling the sale of its publication paper and wood products unit, and told reporters no potential buyers had made an approached. ($1 = 6.8194 Swedish crowns = 0.7708 euro) (Additional reporting by Oskar von Bahr; Editing by Dan Lalor)