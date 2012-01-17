STOCKHOLM Jan 17 The chief executive of SCA, Europe's biggest manufacturer of corrugated packaging and hygiene products, believes a strategic acquisition in hygiene may be more feasible following the sale of its packaging business.

"The intention is to increase the speed of growth in the hygiene business," Jan Johansson said on a conference call. "It will also put us in a situation where a strategic acquisition is more feasible than it was before the deal."

Asked if there were any other assets in SCA left to divest, he said: "What we have left is the core business of SCA."