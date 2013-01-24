* Q4 EBIT before one-off costs 2.4 bln SEK

* Good emerging market demand for hygiene products

* Shares up 1 pct (Adds detail, background, analyst, shares)

By Anna Ringstrom and Christopher Jungstedt

STOCKHOLM, Jan 24 Swedish hygiene and paper products maker SCA, which has steadily reduced its dependence on pure forestry goods, said on Thursday good demand growth for tissues and diapers in emerging markets helped boost quarterly profits.

SCA has made a number of divestments and acquisitions in recent years to focus on hygiene products, which are less cyclical and for which demand is seen rising. Demand for forest products such as paper has dived as readers shift to online media from papers and magazines.

The rival to Kimberly-Clark Corp and Procter & Gamble said demand for tissue and personal care products, some 80 percent of turnover, showed good growth in emerging markets in 2012 and some growth in Europe and North America.

Demand for incontinence care products, a growth market due to ageing poulations, was favourable in Europe, while demand there for baby diapers and feminine care products was stable.

Operating profit before items affecting comparability grew 13 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier to 2.4 billion crowns ($367 million), matching a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

SCA last year launched three savings programmes, the latest of which was at its struggling forestry products unit.

"They deliver what they should and it feels like market expectations are in the right place," said Cheuvreux analyst Mikael Jafs said.

"They have promised substantial cost cuts. They will have to start to deliver on expectations concerning the cost structure, but it's too early to demand that already now," he said, talking about key issues for SCA in 2013.

Shares rose 0.9 percent by 1145 GMT to 143.80 crowns, taking a rise since the start of 2012 on the repositioning towards hygiene products to 40 percent. The European STOXX consumer products index is up 22 percent over the same period.

SCA said demand in western Europe for publication paper fell in the year and that the market there for solid wood products remained weak. ($1 = 6.5455 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Patrick Lannin)