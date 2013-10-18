* Higher volumes, prices, cost cuts drive earnings
* Tissue, Forest units boost results
STOCKHOLM Oct 18 Swedish hygiene and paper
products maker SCA posted higher than expected
third-quarter core earnings on Friday, boosted by higher sales
volumes, prices and cost cuts.
Operating profit before restructuring and other one-off
costs at Europe's biggest maker of hygiene products was 2.52
billion Swedish crowns ($394 million) against a mean forecast
for 2.37 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and a
year-earlier 2.29 billion.
SCA's Tissue unit, which makes up more than half of group
sales and operating profit, reported an operating profit 10
percent higher than the average forecast. Forest Products, its
smallest business area, also beat estimates.
SCA has increased focus in recent years on tissues and baby
and adult diapers, for which it sees good long-term growth.
The firm, which is aiming to take control of China's
third-biggest tissue maker Vinda and bought
Taiwan-based hygiene products firm Evergreen in 2012, is
targeting Asia for growth due to rising demand for hygiene
products as living standards rise.
This year, SCA shares are up 15 percent, outperforming the
STOXX Europe 600 personal and household goods index,
which is up 10 percent.
Link to full report: r.reuters.com/zaw83v
($1 = 6.3989 Swedish crowns)
