UPDATE 1-Germany's Metro posts consumer electronics loss, hit by investment
* Food business sales revenue boosted by stronger Russian rouble
(Repeats to additional news alert with no changes to text)
STOCKHOLM, April 29 Swedish hygiene and paper products maker SCA posted a core first-quarter profit on Monday that matched expectations and said a weak economy in Western Europe had a negative impact.
Operating profit before restructuring costs at Europe's biggest manufacturer of hygiene products such as tissues and diapers was 2.21 billion Swedish crowns ($336.5 million) against a mean forecast for 2.23 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and a year-earlier 1.83 billion.
Items affecting comparability amounted to a negative 418 million crowns, compared with the 505 million seen b analysts. ($1 = 6.5685 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Mia Shanley)
* Food business sales revenue boosted by stronger Russian rouble
(Adds company news items, futures) May 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 8 points at 7,535 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open. * IG GROUP: IG Group Holdings Plc, a British online trading company, said it expected full-year pretax profit and earnings to be "modestly" ahead of last year, with full-year revenue seen rising about 7 percent. * INDIVIOR: British drugmaker Indivior Plc s