STOCKHOLM, July 18 Swedish hygiene and paper
products maker SCA posted a slightly smaller rise than
expected in core second-quarter profit and said demand for
tissue, its product group, had improved somewhat in Europe.
Operating profit before restructuring and other one-off
costs at Europe's biggest maker of hygiene products was 2.16
billion crowns ($328.0 million) against a mean forecast for 2.25
billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and a year-earlier 2.11
billion.
Items affecting comparability amounted to a negative 791
million crowns, compared with the 235 million seen by analysts,
SCA said on Thursday.
($1 = 6.5849 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)