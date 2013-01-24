STOCKHOLM Jan 24 Swedish hygiene and paper products maker SCA posted a rise in fourth-quarter core operating profit on Thursday, helped by growth in European and North American tissue markets and hit by weakness in forestry products.

It said in a statement that demand for incontinence care products in Europe, one of its growth areas, was favourable, while demand for baby diapers and feminine care products in Europe was stable. Emerging markets showed continued high growth for personal care products.

Operating profit before items excluding comparability was 2.4 billion crowns ($367 million), matching a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts and compared with a year-earlier 2.1 billion.

Items affecting comparability, mainly restructuring costs and impairments, amounted to 1.2 billion crowns. ($1 = 6.5455 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Patrick Lannin)