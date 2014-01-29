STOCKHOLM Jan 29 Swedish hygiene and paper products maker SCA posted a bigger than expected rise in core fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday, boosted by forest swaps and cost savings.

Operating profit before restructuring and other one-off costs at Europe's top maker of tissue and largest private forest owner was 3.05 billion crowns ($474 million) against a mean forecast of 2.77 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and a year-ago 2.42 billion.

It said forest swaps had boosted profits by 455 million crowns, versus 24 million in the year-ago quarter.

Link to full report: r.reuters.com/fas46v ($1 = 6.4326 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam)