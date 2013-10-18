(Repeats to additional alert without changes)
STOCKHOLM Oct 18 Swedish hygiene and paper
products maker SCA posted a bigger than expected rise
in core third-quarter earnings on Friday, boosted by higher
sales volumes and prices.
Operating profit before restructuring and other one-off
costs at Europe's biggest maker of hygiene products was 2.52
billion Swedish crowns ($394 million) against a mean forecast
for 2.37 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and a
year-earlier 2.29 billion.
Link to full report: r.reuters.com/zaw83v
($1 = 6.3989 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam)