STOCKHOLM Nov 3 Swedish forestry and hygiene
products company SCA said on Tuesday it had sold its
entire stake in its biggest owner and one of Sweden's most
influential investment companies, Industrivarden.
SCA said in a statement it had sold its entire holding in
Industrivarden of 4.3 percent of votes and 2.8 percent of
capital to Swedish institutions and investors for 169 crowns per
share, equalling 2 billion Swedish crowns ($234 million).
"We have had these shares for quite some time and we thought
this was a suitable time to sell them," SCA Chief Executive
Magnus Groth told Reuters.
"We are not an investment company and it is not part of our
core business to invest in other companies."
The Industrivarden sphere of companies, which includes Volvo
, Ericsson, Sandvik and
Handelsbanken, is partly linked through
cross-ownership which has been criticised by some Swedish
pension funds for creating an opaque structure.
The sale unwinds one of these links. SCA's pension funds
retain their ownership in Industrivarden of in total 7.9 percent
of shares.
A spending scandal early this year centred around SCA
resulted in a revamp of several boards within the Industrivarden
sphere and the resignation of both Industrivarden's chairman and
Groth's predecessor at the helm of SCA.
Business magnate Fredrik Lundberg took over as chairman of
Industrivarden in the wake of the controversy and his holding
company, Lundbergforetagen, said separately it had
purchased 5 million A shares in Industrivarden.
($1 = 8.5311 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom and Johan Ahlander; editing by
Niklas Pollard and Sven Nordenstam)