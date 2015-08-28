STOCKHOLM Aug 28 Swedish hygiene products firm SCA said on Friday it will divide the group into the two divisions Hygiene and Forest Products, and also announced an investment to increase capacity for pulp production.

"There are significant synergies between the forest industry and the ownership of forest land," SCA said.

Around 85 percent of SCA's sales comes from the company's hygiene operations.

SCA plans to invest around 7.8 billion crowns ($922 million) over a three-year period to more than double its production capacity of bleached sulphate pulp. ($1 = 8.4594 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Daniel Dickson)