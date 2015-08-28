(Repeats to additional subscribers)
By Olof Swahnberg
STOCKHOLM Aug 28 Swedish paper and hygiene
products group SCA said on Friday it would merge its
forest lands and forest products into one division in a signal
it may be preparing to sell them, sending its shares up.
SCA, Europe's biggest private forest owner, has in recent
years grown its hygiene product operations to around 85 percent
of turnover after a series of acquisitions and sales.
Some analysts have said it would benefit from dropping its
forest products operations, to focus fully on hygiene, the
global long-term market outlook for which is strong.
Asked during an analyst conference call if the reshuffle
potentially allowed for a further separation of SCA's
businesses, Chief Executive Magnus Groth said: "I will not say
No to that."
SCA's existing forest products unit, which includes only
part of SCA's forest lands, in 2014 had an operating profit of
2.5 billion crowns ($295.6 million) on sales of 16.5 billion.
SCA shares were up 3.9 percent at 0940 GMT. Swedish forest
industry firm Holmen, which some analysts have said
would be a suitable merger candidate for SCA's forest
operations, was up 1.7 percent.
Swedish business magnate Fredrik Lundberg would be well
placed to broker a deal.
Lundberg is the main owner of Holmen as well as of SCA's
second-biggest investor Industrivarden and took over
as chairman of Industrivarden this year after a power struggle.
The new forest products division plans to invest 7.8 billion
crowns over the next three years to more than double capacity of
bleached sulphate pulp at its Ostrand mill on the Swedish east
coast, SCA said.
SCA said it would also merge its two hygiene products
divisions, whose products range from tissues to incontinence
protection into one. The business competes with Procter & Gamble
and Kimberly-Clark.
"The enhancement of the organisation and the investment in
increased pulp production will secure the long-term
competitiveness of the businesses," Groth said in a statement.


