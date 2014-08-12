LONDON Aug 12 Swedish hygiene and paper
products maker SCA has refinanced 2 billion euros
($2.67 billion) of existing loans, by agreeing a new 1 billion
euro facility and amending an existing facility, the lead banks
said in a statement on Tuesday.
In line with other highly-rated European corporates, A-/Baa1
rated SCA has taken advantage to competitive loan market
conditions to refinance and amend its existing financing on
improved terms, including lower pricing and longer maturities.
SCA's new 1 billion euro revolving credit facility has a
five-year maturity with two one-year extension options. The
financing, which is for general corporate purposes, will replace
an existing 1 billion euro facility originally arranged in
December 2010 that was due to mature in 2016.
The loan is for AB SCA Finans, SCA Capital and Svenska
Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA.
SCA confirmed the refinancing of the loans.
BNP Paribas, Danske Bank, Nordea and Svenska Handelsbanken
were coordinating bookrunners on the financing, which closed
oversubscribed to a total of 15 banks. SCA decided not to
increase the facility amount and lenders' commitments were
scaled back.
SCA also amended and extended its 1 billion euro
multicurrency revolving credit facility from December 2012,
extending the maturity and reducing pricing.
The amended financing, which matures in January 2018, now
has a one-year extension option.
Svenska Handelsbanken was documentation agent on the
amendment.
(1 US dollar = 0.7493 euro)
