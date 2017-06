HELSINKI Jan 26 Swedish forest product group SCA's chief executive said he believed magazine paper prices, subject of ongoing client negotiations, may decrease in Europe.

"Looking at newsprint, it will be a slight price increase. When it comes to magazine paper, it's too early to have a very firm view, but there is a possibility of price decreases on European level," CEO Jan Johansson told a news conference. (Reporting by Christopher Jungstedt; Writing by Jussi Rosendahl)