STOCKHOLM May 19 SCA, maker of toilet paper and napkins, on Thursday predicted annual demand growth of 1-2 percent in hygiene products in mature markets and 5-7 percent growth in emerging markets between 2015 to 2020.

SCA, the world's largest maker of incontinence care products, has been expanding its hygiene operations to around 85 percent of sales and has cut back its paper and other wood products businesses through a series of acquisitions and sales.

The bulk of SCA's business is in Europe, but it is betting on mainly on emerging markets for future growth because rising incomes support the outlook for hygiene products. Ageing populations also contribute to a strong outlook for demand for incontinence care products.

It has already cut costs across the company and plans to do more.

"The markets and categories where SCA operates are growing and we have a successful strategy in place for value creation," Chief Executive Magnus Groth said ahead of investor presentations in Stockholm.

"We also see opportunities for further efficiency enhancement," he said in a statement.

Groth told Reuters last year that SCA, which is present in around 100 countries, was planning to focus on fewer emerging markets including China, India, Russia and Brazil, and pull out of others.

Groth on Thursday told investors the company was still looking into which smaller emerging markets to possibly exit.

The world's second biggest maker of consumer tissue such as toilet paper and napkins last year began efforts to boost efficiency in its hygiene operations' logistics flows, and announced organisational tweaks designed to boost efficiency and innovation as it faces increasing competition in Europe.

"Innovation is a top priority when it comes to ... strengthening the company's market positions and brands, and driving profitable growth," Groth said.

He told investors the supply chain was where he primarily saw opportunities to improve efficiency.

SCA, which competes with Procter & Gamble and Kimberly-Clark on Thursday for the first time gave a breakdown of sales for its newly created hygiene products units.

SCA Consumer Goods accounted for 30 percent, SCA Away-from-Home Professional Hygiene 19 percent, SCA Incontinence Care 13 percent, SCA Latin America 10 percent and SCA Middle East, India and Africa 2 percent.

Asian firm Vinda, of which SCA owns 51 percent and to which it recently sold its own southeast Asia operations, accounted for 12 percent.

Groth, a company veteran, took on the job as CEO in March last year. SCA reported first-quarter results on April 28. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom. Editing by Jane Merriman)