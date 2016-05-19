(Adds background, detail)
STOCKHOLM May 19 SCA, maker of toilet
paper and napkins, on Thursday predicted annual demand growth of
1-2 percent in hygiene products in mature markets and 5-7
percent growth in emerging markets between 2015 to 2020.
SCA, the world's largest maker of incontinence care
products, has been expanding its hygiene operations to around 85
percent of sales and has cut back its paper and other wood
products businesses through a series of acquisitions and sales.
The bulk of SCA's business is in Europe, but it is betting
on mainly on emerging markets for future growth because rising
incomes support the outlook for hygiene products. Ageing
populations also contribute to a strong outlook for demand for
incontinence care products.
It has already cut costs across the company and plans to do
more.
"The markets and categories where SCA operates are growing
and we have a successful strategy in place for value creation,"
Chief Executive Magnus Groth said ahead of investor
presentations in Stockholm.
"We also see opportunities for further efficiency
enhancement," he said in a statement.
Groth told Reuters last year that SCA, which is present in
around 100 countries, was planning to focus on fewer emerging
markets including China, India, Russia and Brazil, and pull out
of others.
Groth on Thursday told investors the company was still
looking into which smaller emerging markets to possibly exit.
The world's second biggest maker of consumer tissue such as
toilet paper and napkins last year began efforts to boost
efficiency in its hygiene operations' logistics flows, and
announced organisational tweaks designed to boost efficiency and
innovation as it faces increasing competition in Europe.
"Innovation is a top priority when it comes to ...
strengthening the company's market positions and brands, and
driving profitable growth," Groth said.
He told investors the supply chain was where he primarily
saw opportunities to improve efficiency.
SCA, which competes with Procter & Gamble and
Kimberly-Clark on Thursday for the first time gave a
breakdown of sales for its newly created hygiene products units.
SCA Consumer Goods accounted for 30 percent, SCA
Away-from-Home Professional Hygiene 19 percent, SCA Incontinence
Care 13 percent, SCA Latin America 10 percent and SCA Middle
East, India and Africa 2 percent.
Asian firm Vinda, of which SCA owns 51 percent and
to which it recently sold its own southeast Asia operations,
accounted for 12 percent.
Groth, a company veteran, took on the job as CEO in March
last year. SCA reported first-quarter results on April 28.
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom. Editing by Jane Merriman)