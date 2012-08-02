DUBAI Aug 2 New United Arab Emirates investment
fund rules could hurt the country's ambitions to become a more
important financial centre, analysts said, adding that regional
rival Qatar could reap the benefits.
The new rules from the Securities and Commodities Authority
(SCA) will apply to firms based in Dubai's financial tax-free
zone. They include minimum capital requirements for new domestic
funds and guidelines on promoting and offering foreign funds in
the UAE.
Much of the latter is done by firms in the Dubai
International Financial Centre (DIFC), the emirate's free zone
business hub which houses global banks and investment firms.
The authority has classified funds created inside the free
zone as 'foreign funds', which were previously operating under
offshore laws.
The foreign fund rules, which come into effect when the
government gazette is published, mean offerings must go through
a local promoter such as banks, investment firms or other
promoters, all of whom must be licensed by the central bank.
Other rules require those setting up a local investment fund
or promoting a foreign investment fund in the UAE to obtain a
special license, according to a circular posted on the SCA's
website this week.
"It's just one more layer of regulation that should not be a
stumbling stone as long as it doesn't impede the investment of
foreign investors in funds based here," said Amer Khan, fund
manager, Shuaa Asset Management.
"One major concern though is from a regional perspective.
Qatar is bending over backwards to attract foreign funds to its
financial district. For the UAE to add another layer of
regulatory framework at such a time, it might prompt some funds
looking to set up over the next year or so to head to Qatar
instead of the UAE."
The Qatar Financial Centre provides a platform for financial
services, focusing on reinsurance and asset management, and has
been positioned as the gas-rich Gulf state's answer to Dubai's
financial centre.
Law firm Clifford Chance said the new rules may
inadvertently give rival free zones a competitive advantage.
"Some of the ways foreign firms have been able to sell
investments in funds is going to change. There are a lot of
funds that aren't licensed for public offering and are meant
for institutional investors - the concern is restricting the
ability of these foreign firms to sell funds onshore," Tim
Plews, partner at the law firm said.
"This is a tougher regime than before. There is probably
going to be a period of time when the industry will say the
regulations are slowing down the product pipeline and they can
only move at the speed of approvals given out by the SCA."
The SCA said all existing funds have a one-year grace period
to comply with the new regulations.
Entities licensed by the central bank are exempt from
minimum capital requirements - 10 million dirhams ($2.72
million) - but must provide bank guarantees from a local bank.
The regulator can cash in the guarantee to pay off any
financial liabilities. Central bank-licensed firms are also
exempt from having to make funds their core business.
The new regulations may help lift the country's status as it
seeks approval for an upgrade from index provider MSCI.
"Working without a proper regulatory framework on investment
funds was a shame. This shows they (UAE authorities) are
responding to what foreigners require of them to join the line
of emerging markets," said Reda Gomaa, portfolio manager at
Mashreq.
UAE bourses are still classified as frontier markets by
index provider MSCI, failing to make the upgrade to emerging
markets status for four consecutive years.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
