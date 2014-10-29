(Repeats without changes to cover additional alert)
STOCKHOLM Oct 29 Swedish hygiene and paper
products maker SCA posted on Wednesday a rise in core
third-quarter profit that matched expectations, helped by growth
in emerging markets and cost cuts.
Operating profit before restructuring and other one-off
costs at Europe's top maker of tissue and largest private forest
owner was 3.04 billion crowns ($414.4 million), against a mean
forecast of 3.03 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and a
year-ago 2.63 billion.
(1 US dollar = 7.3367 Swedish crown)
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)