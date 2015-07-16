(Repeats to cover additional alerts)
STOCKHOLM, July 16 Swedish hygiene products
maker SCA posted a bigger rise than expected in
second-quarter core profit on Thursday as savings and 5 percent
organic sales growth outweighed higher raw material costs due to
the stronger dollar.
SCA said in a statement it had raised prices for consumer
tissue in Europe in the quarter, with gradual effect in the
second half of the year.
Operating profit before restructuring and other one-off
costs at the world's second-biggest tissue maker and biggest
incontinence pad maker was 3.22 billion crowns ($378 million),
up from a year-ago 2.93 billion.
The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was for a
3.10 billion profit.
($1 = 8.5195 Swedish crowns)
