STOCKHOLM, April 28 Swedish hygiene products firm SCA posted on Thursday a bigger rise than expected in first-quarter core profit as strong tissue and diaper sales growth in emerging markets and savings outweighed higher raw material costs and lower forest products sales.

Operating profit excluding items affecting comparability at the world's second-biggest consumer tissue maker rose to 3.25 billion crowns ($403 million) from a year-ago 2.87 billion, against a mean forecast of 3.17 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 8.0731 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)