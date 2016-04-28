STOCKHOLM, April 28 Swedish hygiene products
firm SCA posted on Thursday a bigger rise than
expected in first-quarter core profit as strong tissue and
diaper sales growth in emerging markets and savings outweighed
higher raw material costs and lower forest products sales.
Operating profit excluding items affecting comparability at
the world's second-biggest consumer tissue maker rose to 3.25
billion crowns ($403 million) from a year-ago 2.87 billion,
against a mean forecast of 3.17 billion in a Reuters poll of
analysts.
($1 = 8.0731 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)