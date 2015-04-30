* EBIT ex items 2.9 bln SEK, matches consensus

* Stronger dollar raises pulp costs

* Emerging & core market sales grow, savings give boost

* Seeing greater competition in incontinence market (Adds detail, background)

STOCKHOLM, April 30 Swedish hygiene products maker SCA reported a rise in core first-quarter profit as sales growth in mature and emerging markets offset higher costs for pulp due to a stronger dollar.

Europe's biggest tissue maker and global no.1 incontinence pad maker said on Thursday competition had increased for hygiene products in the quarter, while market growth was low in mature markets but favourable in emerging ones.

The report is the first to be presented by Magnus Groth, who took over as chief executive in March after media reports of bad corporate governance centered around the lavish use of a corporate jet and hunting trips brought down both the former CEO and chairman.

Operating profit before restructuring and other one-off costs rose 9 percent from a year ago to 2.87 billion crowns ($344 million), compared with an average forecast of 2.91 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

SCA said better volumes and price mix, mainly in emerging markets but also in its main market Europe, and cost savings gave a boost, though raw material costs grew 721 million crowns.

While tissues are SCA's biggest source of revenue, incontinence pads is where it sees the best growth potential as penetration is low, populations grow older and emerging markets such as China get wealthier.

SCA has increased promotions in Europe to counter the return in 2014 of Procter & Gamble to the incontinence segment.

"The market for incontinence products was affected by greater competition and campaign activity," said SCA, which also competes with Kimberly-Clark and Georgia-Pacific.

SCA, whose products also include paper and baby diapers, said organic sales growth was 4 percent in mature markets and 11 percent in emerging markets.

SCA shares, which are up around 20 percent this year, trade at 16.7 times forward earnings, below 19.4 for P&G and 19.0 for Kimberly-Clark, according to Reuters data.

($1 = 8.3498 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Niklas Pollard and David Holmes)