Jan 26 Swedish forestry and hygiene products group SCA, which plans to split into two listed companies, posted a slightly higher than expected quarterly core profit on Thursday helped by growth at its biggest operation Tissue

* Q4 adjusted EBIT at the world's second-biggest tissue maker and biggest incontinence pad maker +7 pct yr/yr to 3.69 bln SEK ($418 mln) vs mean forecast for +5 pct to 3.63 bln in a Reuters poll

* Says profit growth came on the back of a better price/mix, higher volumes, cost savings and lower raw material costs while a weaker British pound and Mexican peso had negative effects

* Shares up 3.9 pct at 1012 GMT as sales and profit growth at tissue business, which accounts for more than half of group profit, beat expectations

* Says proposed plan to split into one hygiene products company and one forest and forest products company in 2017 proceeding according to plan

* Sees total costs for the split of around 1.07 bln SEK, including project and listing costs around 320 mln, one-time foreign tax on non-current assets outside Sweden around 450 mln and brand-related costs around 300 mln

* Board proposes a smaller increase in dividend than expected to 6.00 SEK/share (5.75) per share vs Reuters poll fcast 6.24 SEK

* CEO Magnus Groth sees stable prices for publication paper, kraftliner in Q1, slightly higher prices for pulp

* Q4 group organic sales grew 2 pct. In emerging markets, which accounted for 1/3 of net sales, organic sales grew 7 pct while in mature markets they were unchanged

* Personal Care organic sales fell 1 pct, negatively affected by the baby diaper operations mainly related to lower sales in Russia, Mexico, the Middle East and Africa due to increased competition and the decision to close the baby diaper business in Mexico

* Incontinence products organic sales were unchanged as high growth in European retail offset lower sales to the health care sector

* Tissue organic sales grew 4 pct on the back of emerging market growth

* SCA said separately on Thursday it will invest 160 mln SEK in its Skelmersale, UK tissue plant, close an older plant at the site at a cost of around 120 mln, and has a greed to sell its Chesterfield, UK tissue plant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8220 Swedish crowns) (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)