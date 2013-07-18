* Q2 core EBIT 2.2 bln SEK vs consensus 2.3 bln
STOCKHOLM, July 18 SCA, Europe's
biggest hygiene products maker, defended a costly promotional
campaign which helped drag quarterly earnings below forecasts
and said it would produce long-term value for the company.
SCA's personal care division, which makes baby nappies and
adult incontinence care products under brands including Libero
and Tena, missed second-quarter forecasts after initiatives such
as mailing samples of incontinence diapers to all Swedish men
above 55.
Chief Executive Jan Johansson had told Reuters in June SCA
was stepping up investments in Europe to raise awareness and
reduce the "shame factor" around adult diapers.
"We have accelerated very successfully the penetration and
the growth of incontinence care during the quarter," he told a
news conference on Thursday.
"If we can grow our market share, particularly grow the
penetration which is still below 40 percent in mature markets,
that will have a huge value for SCA."
Shares in SCA, whose rivals include Kimberly-Clark Corp
and Procter & Gamble Co, pared earlier losses to
trade down 1.3 percent after the news conference.
SCA is global and European market leader in incontinence
products and has made it a priority to grow that business in
countries like China, with ageing populations, and in Europe.
MARKET SHARE
It sees scope to grow in Europe, notably by taking market
share in the baby diaper segment, as Kimberly-Clark plans to
quit much of the region, while for incontinence diapers SCA sees
a vast potential market.
Quarterly operating profit before restructuring and other
costs grew 2 percent from a year ago to 2.2 billion crowns ($328
million) against a forecast 2.3 billion in a Reuters poll.
Johansson told reporters SCA's tissue division would raise
prices in the second half of 2013 after a rise in pulp prices
weighed on second-quarter results.
Earnings were also hit by a downturn in forest products,
which account for a fifth of turnover and where operating profit
dived 42 percent to 250 million crowns before restructuring
costs as demand kept falling for publication paper.
The Swedish firm has increased focus in recent years on
tissues and baby and adult diapers, for which it sees good
long-term growth, and has made a number of acquisitions and
divestments to that effect.
SCA, which also banks on rising demand in emerging markets,
said demand in its main market Europe was up somewhat for tissue
and favourable for incontinence care products, but stable in
western Europe for baby diapers.
Demand growth in emerging markets was good, it said, despite
slowing economic growth in China. The International Monetary
Fund cut its global growth forecast last week due to a slowdown
in emerging economies such as China and protracted woes in
Europe.
Savings across the group went according to plan, it said.
