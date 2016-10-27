(Adds detail, background shares)
STOCKHOLM Oct 27 Forestry and hygiene products
firm SCA, which plans to split into two separate
companies, posted a slightly bigger than expected rise in
third-quarter core profit as higher volumes helped offset higher
selling costs and currency headwinds.
** EBIT ex. items affecting comparability was 3.65 bln SEK
($410 mln), up from 3.47 bln, against Reuters poll forecast 3.53
bln.
* SCA reported its adjusted operating margin widened to 12.5
pct from 11.9 pct, beating a forecast 12.0 pct.
** The world no.2 consumer tissue maker said organic sales
hit by a challenging market for hygiene products and capacity
cuts. Organic sales unchanged yr/yr, with a 2 pct drop in mature
markets.
** SCA, a rival to Procter & Gamble and
Kimberly-Clark, said profit growth due to higher
volumes, savings and lower raw material costs, while higher
selling costs, higher marketing costs and currency translation
effects weighed.
** Sales at Personal Care unit, which sells feminine care,
incontinence care and baby diapers, stalled amid a slump for
baby diapers in Russia, Latin America, the Middle East and
Africa partly due to tougher competition
** Betting on strong long-term growth for hygiene products,
SCA has in recent years shrunk its forest products business and
grown its hygiene business.
** SCA in August announced plans to split its forest
products and hygiene products operations into separate listed
firms in 2017 in a move that had been anticipated by markets.
** SCA said on Thursday the hygiene business aimed to
provide long-term stable and rising dividends, and when cash
flow exceeds what the company can invest in profitable expansion
long-term, surplus would be distributed to shareholders.
** Shares up 2.7 pct at 0715 GMT
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.9083 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting By Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)