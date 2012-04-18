STOCKHOLM, April 18 Swedish hygiene and paper
products maker SCA posted on Wednesday a smaller
first-quarter pretax profit than expected, sending its shares
down, but said its hygiene businesses were performing well and
taking market shares.
The pretax profit at Europe's biggest manufacturer of
tissues and diapers was 1.35 billion crowns ($199.66 million),
excluding its packaging operations held for sale.
That compared with a mean forecast for a 1.49 billion crown
profit in a Reuters survey of analysts and a year-earlier 1.81
billion profit.
Pro forma, excluding the packaging business, the year-ago
profit was 1.45 billion crowns.
Restructuring costs and other one-off costs amounted to 150
million crowns.
($1 = 6.7613 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)