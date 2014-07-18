(Deletes superfluous word in headline)
STOCKHOLM, July 18 Swedish hygiene and paper
products maker SCA posted a slightly bigger rise in
core second-quarter profit than expected on Friday on the back
of higher profits at its biggest division, Tissue.
SCA said demand in Europe for tissue and personal care
products stayed flat in the first half of the year, and
increased in emerging markets.
Operating profit before restructuring costs and other
one-off items at Europe's biggest maker of tissue and largest
private forest owner was 2.93 billion crowns ($425.2 million),
against a mean forecast of 2.78 billion in a Reuters poll of
analysts and a year-ago 2.28 billion.
($1 = 6.8199 Swedish Crowns)
