STOCKHOLM, April 30 Swedish hygiene products
maker SCA posted on Thursday a rise in core
first-quarter profit that matched expectations as cost cuts and
sales growth helped offset higher costs for pulp due to a
stronger dollar.
Operating profit before restructuring and other one-off
costs at Europe's biggest tissue maker and global No.1
incontinence pad maker rose to 2.87 billion crowns ($344
million) from a year-ago 2.63 billion.
The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts had been for
a 2.91 billion profit.
($1 = 8.3498 Swedish crowns)
