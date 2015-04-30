STOCKHOLM, April 30 Swedish hygiene products maker SCA posted on Thursday a rise in core first-quarter profit that matched expectations as cost cuts and sales growth helped offset higher costs for pulp due to a stronger dollar.

Operating profit before restructuring and other one-off costs at Europe's biggest tissue maker and global No.1 incontinence pad maker rose to 2.87 billion crowns ($344 million) from a year-ago 2.63 billion.

The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts had been for a 2.91 billion profit. ($1 = 8.3498 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Niklas Pollard)