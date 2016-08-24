BRIEF-BASI reports Q2 earnings per share $0.05
* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - board has directed management to seek alternatives that will enable company to repay its indebtedness to Huntington Bank
STOCKHOLM Aug 24 Swedish forest and hygiene products firm SCA said on Wednesday it planned to split the group into two listed companies in 2017.
It said in a statement it planned to split into one hygiene products company and one forest products company, where the hygiene business would be distributed to its shareholders.
"The SCA board of directors plans to initiate work in order to propose to the annual general meeting 2017 to decide on a split of the group into two listed companies," the firm said. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)
* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - board has directed management to seek alternatives that will enable company to repay its indebtedness to Huntington Bank
* EPISURF MEDICAL CONTINUES ITS COMMUNICATION WITH THE US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) REGARDING APPROPRIATE ROUTE FOR MARKET ACCEPTANCE IN THE US