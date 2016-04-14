STOCKHOLM, April 14 An appeal by Sweden's SCA
against a more than 1 billion crown ($123 million) tax
and surtax payment it had been ordered to pay following a 2004
deal has been rejected, a ruling showed, confirming a local
media report on Thursday.
Swedish public broadcaster SVT said, without identifying its
sources, that SCA had sold its internal bank to itself for a
large sum and made large interest deductions related to the
deal. It quoted a tax authority official as saying the deal was
a case of tax planning.
SCA said the media report concerned a reorganisation in
which the hygiene products maker centered its financing
operations in Sweden, and that SCA had acted in accordance with
Swedish law.
SCA said the council for advanced tax rulings approved the
deal through an advance ruling but "the Tax Authority has then
changed opinion in this matter and a dispute is underway".
"Our assessment is that the tax agency will not win
approval," it said on its website about the media report.
An SCA spokesman declined to comment further.
The ruling, confirmed by Stockholm's administrative court,
can be appealed.
($1 = 8.1225 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)