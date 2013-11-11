Italy says offloading of bank bad loans should not be too fast
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's finance minister said banks should be allowed to offload their bad loans in a "reasonable" time because selling too fast could hit their financial stability.
STOCKHOLM Nov 11 Swedish hygiene product maker SCA has completed its offer for Chinese tissue firm Vinda and owns 59.95 percent of the shares, SCA said on Monday.
"We see the potential to further strengthen the company. Vinda is a well-known and well-managed company in the fast-growing Chinese market," SCA CEO Jan Johansson said in a statement.
SCA in September made a cash bid to take control of Vinda
SHANGHAI, April 8 In Beijing's latest push to attract foreign investment into the country's $9 trillion bond market, China's state-owned clearing house said on Saturday that it will work with Canada's TMX Group to expedite cross-border investments.