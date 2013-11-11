STOCKHOLM Nov 11 Swedish hygiene product maker SCA has completed its offer for Chinese tissue firm Vinda and owns 59.95 percent of the shares, SCA said on Monday.

"We see the potential to further strengthen the company. Vinda is a well-known and well-managed company in the fast-growing Chinese market," SCA CEO Jan Johansson said in a statement.

SCA in September made a cash bid to take control of Vinda

