JERUSALEM Feb 2 Debt-laden Israeli
telecoms holding company Scailex, the main shareholder
in Partner Communications , has hired bankers
to look at options for itself and for its stake in the country's
number two mobile phone operator.
Scailex said on Thursday it had appointed Deutsche Bank and
Paris-based Lazard Freres to explore finding potential buyers,
new investors for Partner, and even turning Partner or Scailex
into a private company.
Deutsche Bank has approved a line of credit up to $1 billion
for the deal, though it is "subject to due diligence and certain
conditions", Scailex said.
Partner has a market value of about $1.3 billion based on
Wednesday's closing share price -- valuing Scailex's 44.54
percent stake well below the $1.38 billion it paid for it in
2009 when it bought the stake from Hutchison Telecommunications
.
Scailex, also the sole importer of Samsung
mobile handsets in Israel, has faced downgrades of its debt
rating in recent months from the Israeli units of Standard &
Poor's and Moody's Investors Service.
In cutting to BBB+ from A- and placing its ratings on
CreditWatch negative on Dec. 15, S&P Maalot said Scailex's
liquidity was "less than adequate."
Scailex's parent Suny Electronics holds an
additional 1.4 percent in Partner, which operates under the
Orange brand name.
The company said the decision to go forward with any future
sales or deals was dependent on external factors, like market
conditions and the framework of each offer.
Scailex bought a controlling stake in Partner from Hutchison
Telecommunications in 2009 for $1.38 billion, or
$17.50 per share, well above Monday's price of 34.36 shekels
($9.08). Scailex's debt is estimated at more than 3 billion
shekels.
