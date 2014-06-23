JERUSALEM, June 23 Scailex Corp, which
imports Samsung products in Israel, said on Monday
it had been experiencing problems with batteries of the popular
Galaxy S4 cellular phone.
Scailex said it was making the announcement after local
media reported about malfunctioning batteries, and upon request
of the Israel Securities Authority.
Israel's top-selling Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported
that thousands of the batteries in Israel had a problem with
swelling, and that at least 20 batteries had burst into flames.
"Starting in the third quarter of 2013, we began to receive
indications of problems," Scailex said in a statement to the Tel
Aviv Stock Exchange. "The company was in constant and intensive
contact with Samsung on the issue of these problems, and in
February 2014 started an independent examination."
The examination, it said, was ongoing.
Scailex did not list specific problems it had encountered,
but said it passed on to Samsung the details it had collected
and in return requested clarifications.
According to the Scailex statement, Samsung in response said
it "operates according to the highest quality and safety
standards", that external testing had shown the problems did not
make the batteries unsafe, and that Samsung was working directly
with the local cellular operators on the issue.
Scailex said it was not aware of similar problems in Galaxy
S4 devices produced after January 2014.
A spokeswoman for Samsung in Israel had no immediate
comment.
